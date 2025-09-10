Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Huhtamaki India announced the resignation of Jagdish Agarwal from the position of executive director & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Agarwal has stepped down to pursue professional opportunities outside the company. His last working day with Huhtamaki India will be 1 December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Huhtamaki India is India's leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable, flexible, and innovative solutions in packaging and labelling products.

The companys net profit surged 123.7% to Rs 26.15 crore in Q1 CY25 as against Rs 11.69 crore reported in Q4 CY24. Despite the profit surge, total revenue from operations dipped 1.48% to Rs 609.93 crore in Q1 CY25 from Rs 619.11 crore posted in Q4 CY24.

Shares of Huhtamaki India rose 0.69% to Rs 234.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story