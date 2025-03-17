Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully mitigates ransomware attack

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully mitigates ransomware attack

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced the successful mitigation and recovery efforts in response to a critical Ransomware attack. BCSSL's Hunt Metrics Cybersecurity Division, operating under its First Responder Services, effectively handled and restored the operations of a prominent offshore business management and accounting company in India that was targeted by a Trinity Ransomware attack.

Within three hours of the attack, BCSSL initiated and launched a comprehensive damage assessment, impact analysis, isolation, recovery, and response process. The victim's primary servers and storage systems were isolated and sanitized, ensuring containment of the ransom ware. The company's business processes were fully restored, and operations resumed within an unprecedented 24 hours from the time of the attack.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of BCSSL, stated: This successful response to the Trinity Ransomware attack underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats. Our First Responder Services exemplify BCSSL's ability to deliver rapid, effective, and comprehensive Cybersecurity solutions. We are proud to have restored our client's operations in record time, ensuring minimal disruption to their business. This milestone reflects our dedication to innovation, resilience, and excellence in cyber security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 22,500 level; pharma shares in demand

Ceigall India gains on bagging Rs 923 crore NHAI contract for southern Ludhiana Bypass

Transformers and Rectifiers edges higher after securing supply contract from GETCL

Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Welspun Corp wins orders worth Rs 2,400 in US

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story