Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully mitigates ransomware attack

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced the successful mitigation and recovery efforts in response to a critical Ransomware attack. BCSSL's Hunt Metrics Cybersecurity Division, operating under its First Responder Services, effectively handled and restored the operations of a prominent offshore business management and accounting company in India that was targeted by a Trinity Ransomware attack.

Within three hours of the attack, BCSSL initiated and launched a comprehensive damage assessment, impact analysis, isolation, recovery, and response process. The victim's primary servers and storage systems were isolated and sanitized, ensuring containment of the ransom ware. The company's business processes were fully restored, and operations resumed within an unprecedented 24 hours from the time of the attack.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of BCSSL, stated: This successful response to the Trinity Ransomware attack underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats. Our First Responder Services exemplify BCSSL's ability to deliver rapid, effective, and comprehensive Cybersecurity solutions. We are proud to have restored our client's operations in record time, ensuring minimal disruption to their business. This milestone reflects our dedication to innovation, resilience, and excellence in cyber security.

