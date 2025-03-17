Transformers and Rectifiers edges higher after securing supply contract from GETCL

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) added 3.82% to Rs 389.05 after the company announced that it has secured Orders amounting to ₹726 Crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCL).

The contract is for the supply of auto transformers and bus reactors. The entire work shall be completed within 18 months from date of issue of LOI.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 51.44% to Rs 559.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

