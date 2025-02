Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.54% to Rs 81.53 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 30.18% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 81.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.81.5361.9856.1156.249.447.658.766.836.605.07

