Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 103.76 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 43.92% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 103.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.103.76104.6762.5262.4610.9317.899.2816.386.8712.25

