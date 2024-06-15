Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart Express appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Blue Dart Express appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Image
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Blue Dart Express has announced the appointment of Dipanjan Banerjee as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Blue Dart Express, effective June 2024.

Dipanjan brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in business development and market expansion within the express delivery and logistics industry. In his most recent role as Chief Business Officer at Ecom Express, he demonstrated his leadership and strategic capabilities across various roles. Prior to Ecom Express, Dipanjan was with FedEx Express, where he showcased his expertise in strategic business planning, supply chain management, and developing express delivery solutions.

Dipanjan holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Amity University and has completed the Management Development Program at the Indian School of Business (ISB). His achievements have earned him recognition, including being named one of India's top 10 CBOs by prominent industry forums.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Blue Dart Express standalone net profit rises 8.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Dart rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Blue Dart launches Unified Shipping API Software Platform

Blue Dart partners with eShipz to offer Unified Shipping API platform for MSMEs &amp; Large Enterprises

Karnataka Bank launches KBL WISE Senior Citizen Savings Account

Oil India commences ESG initiatives to achieve net zero emission by 2040

RITES to undertake maintenance work for DVC's railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand

Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 7,904 cr to DoT

Hanesbrands expands partnership with Wipro

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story