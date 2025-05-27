Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1417.32 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express declined 29.09% to Rs 55.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1417.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.14% to Rs 252.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 5720.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5267.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
