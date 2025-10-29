Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2025.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd surged 14.03% to Rs 6315 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4020 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd spiked 11.38% to Rs 1118.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. Reliance Power Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 6.39% to Rs 140.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.54 lakh shares in the past one month.