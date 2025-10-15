KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 2726.35 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 31.46% to Rs 203.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 2726.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2283.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

