Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore

Genomic Valley Biotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.21 -57 OPM %066.67 -PBDT00.15 -100 PBT00.15 -100 NP00.15 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 214.01% in the September 2025 quarter

RBI minutes show MPC highlighting benign inflation, domestic demand seen resilient

Labour force participation rate rises for third month, unemployment rate edges up to 5.2%

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story