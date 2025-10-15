Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore

Genomic Valley Biotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.090.21066.6700.1500.1500.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News