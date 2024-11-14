Blue Pearl Agriventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7360.00% to Rs 7.46 croreNet profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7360.00% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.460.10 7360 OPM %6.430 -PBDT0.480 0 PBT0.480 0 NP0.360 0
