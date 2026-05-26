Blue Star Ltd has lost 11.17% over last one month compared to 1.58% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd fell 2.25% today to trade at Rs 1614.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.59% to quote at 58147.01. The index is down 1.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.97% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.95 % over last one year compared to the 7.24% fall in benchmark SENSEX.