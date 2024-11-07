Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FDC consolidated net profit rises 3.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 513.85 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 3.18% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 513.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 486.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales513.85486.37 6 OPM %13.6515.71 -PBDT103.79102.60 1 PBT90.0092.73 -3 NP72.0469.82 3

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

