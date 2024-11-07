FDC consolidated net profit rises 3.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 513.85 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 3.18% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 513.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 486.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.513.85486.3713.6515.71103.79102.6090.0092.7372.0469.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News