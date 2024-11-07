Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 2169.83 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 14.24% to Rs 106.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 2169.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1912.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2169.831912.578.1710.32177.26199.85144.34166.51106.49124.17

