Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 2169.83 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 14.24% to Rs 106.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 2169.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1912.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2169.831912.57 13 OPM %8.1710.32 -PBDT177.26199.85 -11 PBT144.34166.51 -13 NP106.49124.17 -14

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

