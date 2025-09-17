Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets ended slightly lower as the yen held close to its highest level since July 24 amid divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations.

A government report released earlier today showed that Japan's trade deficit widened sharply from Y118.4 billion to Y242.5 billion in August.

Japanese 20-year bond yields fell after an auction of that tenor drew the strongest demand since 2020.

The Bank of Japan meets on Friday to decide on interest rates but no change in policy is expected due to uncertainties over the domestic political situation and the effects of U.S. tariffs.

The Nikkei average ended 0.25 percent lower at 44,790.38, slipping from a record high reached in the previous session. The broader Topix index fell 0.71 percent to 3,145.83.