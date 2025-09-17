Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision later in the day, with a 25-bps rate cut already priced in.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,876.34 as the United States and China reached a framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to confirm the details of the agreement.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.78 percent to 26,908.39, with tech stocks rallying on optimism over artificial intelligence fueled demand.

