Nifty September futures trade at premium

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,422 a premium of 91.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,330.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 91.15 points or 0.36% to 25,330.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.24% to 10.25.

State Bank of India, Vedanta and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.