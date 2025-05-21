Bank of Sydney selects Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite on AWS cloud

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Bank of Sydney (BoS), today announced the bank's decision to select the Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite to power its transformation. Through this strategic collaboration, Bank of Sydney aims to deliver a best-in-class staff and customer experience, reduce cost and complexity through automation and digitization, and position itself strongly for future growth.

BoS will access the Finacle solutions suite in Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) mode through AWS cloud, including the Finacle Core Banking Solution, Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, Finacle Online Banking, Finacle Mobile Banking, and Finacle Digital Onboarding solutions.

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bank of Sydney, marking a significant milestone in our expanding presence in Australia. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing flexible and affordable modernization solutions to Australian financial institutions. With Infosys Finacle's advanced cloud-native suite on AWS, Bank of Sydney will benefit from a modern, customer-centric digital banking platform, enabling better engagement, innovation, and operation. We look forward to supporting our customers in Australia and helping them thrive in the digital age.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News