Suyog Telematics Ltd Slides 4.99%

Suyog Telematics Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 864.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.03% to quote at 2867.23. The index is down 2.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd decreased 1.28% and HFCL Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.33 % over last one year compared to the 9.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suyog Telematics Ltd has lost 9.29% over last one month compared to 2.37% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 327 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 963 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1969 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 795 on 28 Mar 2025.

