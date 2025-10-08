HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.19%, gains for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1450.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 17.56% jump in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1450.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25040.25. The Sensex is at 81817.07, down 0.13%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 1.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34709.45, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1445.5, up 1.15% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 17.56% jump in the Nifty IT index.