Board of Adani Enterprises approves raising Rs 16,600 cr via equity issuance

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
At meeting held 28 May 2024

The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 28 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,600 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in one or more tranches and in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 24 June 2024 and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

