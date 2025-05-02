Board of Advance Metering Technology approves change in directorate

On 01 May 2025

The board of Advance Metering Technology on 01 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Aman Marodia (DIN: 08794697) as an Additional Director in category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years w.e.f. 03 May 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

The board took note of retirement of Priya Somaiya (DIN: 07173195), as an Independent Director due to expiry of second term of Five (5) years on the date 04 May 2025.

