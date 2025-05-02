Stock Alert: Eternal, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, JSW Infrastructure

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 2 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

V-Mart Retail, Godrej Properties, Archean Chemical Industries, Aether Industries, Ami Organics, City Union Bank, Gravita India, Indian Overseas BanK, Jindal Saw, Latent View Analytics, Marico, Newgen Software Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, R R Kabel, Sunteck Realty and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will be watched closely as they report monthly sales figures.

Eternal (Zomato)s consolidated net profit declined 77.84% to Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 176 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 63.76% YoY to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit from continuing operations surged to Rs 4014.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 350.80 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.59% YoY to Rs 29,180.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 47.78% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,014.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,039.66 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.08% YoY to Rs 8488.44 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Home First Finance Company Indias standalone net profit jumped 25.44% to Rs 104.69 crore on 32.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 414.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tata Motorss total sales fell 6.15% to 75,753 units in April 2025 as compared with 77,521 units in April 2024. Domestic sales declined 4% to 70,963 units in April 2025 as against 76,399 units in April 2024.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit increased 54.3% YoY to Rs 509.37 crore during the quarter 31s March 2025 as compared with Rs 330.01 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,283.18 crore in Q4 FY25, up 17% as compared with Rs 1,096.38 crore in Q4 FY24.

