Hero MotoCorp records 43% YoY fall in April auto sales due to temporary production halt

Hero MotoCorp said that it had dispatched 305,406 motorcycles and scooters units in April 2025, which is lower by 43% as compared with the dispatch figure of 533,585 units recorded in April 2024.

Domestic sales and export sales during the period under review were 288,524 units (down 44% YoY) and 16,882 (down 17% YoY), respectively.

While motorcycle dispatches declined by 42% to 286,089 units, scooter dispatches fell by 48% to 19,317 units in April 2025 over April 2024.

As part of a planned operational strategy, the company implemented a temporary production halt from April 1719 at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana facilities to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements; normalization is anticipated in May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp recorded 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations for its internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers in April 2025. The company has maintained a consistent month-on-month increase in retail market share throughout 2025.

VIDA, the companys electric mobility brand, dispatched 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter in April 2025. VIDA also recorded 6,123 EV registrations on VAHAN.

Hero MotoCorp launched four new products the Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, and HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with its long-standing partner, Abans Auto. The launch is backed by a robust sales and service network, which is set to cover over 500 customer touchpoints across the country by May 2025, ensuring comprehensive support for customers.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The company had reported 12.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,202.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,073.38 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 10,210.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

