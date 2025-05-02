5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 74.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.85% to Rs 71.27 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 74.22% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.85% to Rs 71.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.33% to Rs 68.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 359.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 394.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

71.27112.86359.57394.5729.7018.2335.3127.9016.1110.33103.4481.6613.477.6191.2272.1310.075.7868.2354.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News