Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves capex of Rs 1675 cr for greenfield project

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves capex of Rs 1675 cr for greenfield project

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 07 August 2025

The Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals at its meeting held on 07 August 2025 has approved the proposal for capex of Rs 1675 crore for development of Greenfield Terminal for 77,286MT LPG and 318,100cbm Liquid Products storage; and LPG Bottling Plant of 35,000MT pa capacity (J2 Project) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA ).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story