Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves capex of Rs 1675 cr for greenfield project

At meeting held on 07 August 2025

The Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals at its meeting held on 07 August 2025 has approved the proposal for capex of Rs 1675 crore for development of Greenfield Terminal for 77,286MT LPG and 318,100cbm Liquid Products storage; and LPG Bottling Plant of 35,000MT pa capacity (J2 Project) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA ).

