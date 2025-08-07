Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 1719.41 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 0.13% to Rs 131.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 1719.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1601.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1719.411601.3413.9514.51269.62244.52227.90207.68131.32131.49

