Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 79.71% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 58.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.0162.983.958.463.296.502.065.630.844.14

