Board of Anupam Rasayan approves issuance of corporate guarantee of USD 17 million

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 July 2025

The Board of Anupam Rasayan India at its meeting held on 30 July 2025 has approved to provide the corporate guarantee in favour of Export-Import Bank of India for securing the credit facility amounting to USD 17 Million being availed by Anupam General Trading FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

