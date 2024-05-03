Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 52.43 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services reported to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 52.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 60.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 224.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.4356.80 -8 224.26250.30 -10 OPM %22.0110.86 -33.3821.29 - PBDT33.9112.78 165 86.3535.86 141 PBT20.75-0.97 LP 33.40-21.70 LP NP21.32-0.57 LP 27.91-60.69 LP

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

