Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves PPA with Garuda Renewables

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
Also approves investment of Rs 66 cr in Garuda Renewables

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 09 February 2026 has approved to enter into a power purchase agreement with Garuda Renewables, to procure renewable energy from hybrid sources of wind and solar and in this connection the Company will be investing Rs. 66 crores for acquiring upto 26% stake in Garuda Renewables.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

