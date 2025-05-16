PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 181.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1507.87 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 181.60% to Rs 170.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1507.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1089.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 427.04% to Rs 353.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.78% to Rs 4977.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3437.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

