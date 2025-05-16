Stock Alert: LT Foods, JSW Energy, Bikaji Foods Intl, Garware Technical Fibres

Central Depository Services (CDSL), Manappuram Finance, and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 May 2025.

Upcoming Results :

Bharat Heavy Electricals, CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, EIH Associated Hotels, Emami, Eureka Forbes, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Heritage Foods, Hyundai Motor India, India Glycols, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Pharmova, Sterlite Technologies, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and KRBL will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

LT Foods consolidated net profit jumped 7.91% to Rs 160.51 crore on 7.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,228.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

JSW Energy reported a 16.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 183.08 crore during the quarter as compared with a net loss of Rs 311.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 26.55% YoY to Rs 5,779.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bikaji Foods International's consolidated net profit declined 61.66% to Rs 44.56 crore despite a 14.61% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 596.91 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 71.05 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 70.07 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.15% YoY to Rs 432.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

