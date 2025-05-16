GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 23 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 5,392.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,668.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 11,749.53 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Most Asian markets slipped into the red on Friday as investors kept one eye on U.S.-China trade headlines and the other on a surprise economic stumble from Japan.

Japan's economy hit an unexpected speed bump in Q1 2025. GDP shrank 0.7% year-on-year, a sharp U-turn from the previous quarters 2.4% growth. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted 0.2%.

Thursday saw a mixed bag in U.S. markets. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% and the Dow Jones added 0.7%, but the NASDAQ slipped 0.2%, dragged down by tech stocks catching their breath after a strong rally. However, soft producer inflation and retail sales data sparked bets that the Fed will have to cut interest rates further this year.

Aprils producer price index (PPI) showed a 0.5% dipits first monthly fall since 2023signaling a cooling inflation trend. March's PPI, previously reported as down 0.4%, was quietly revised to "flat." Meanwhile, retail sales in April rose just 0.1%, a slowdown from Marchs revised 1.7% boost.

Vistra Energy surged nearly 4% after unveiling a $1.9 billion deal to acquire natural gas assets.

Take-Two Interactive lost 2.5% after delaying Grand Theft Auto VI and issuing soft guidance.

Applied Materials dropped 5.4% despite strong earnings. Revenue and guidance were underwhelming.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with strong gains on Thursday, rising for the second consecutive session, with the Nifty comfortably ending above the 25,050 mark. Volatility was elevated due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series, but optimism prevailed as all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green, led by auto, realty, and metal stocks.

Investor sentiment was lifted by reports of a potential zero-tariff trade deal between India and the U.S. Adding to the bullish tone was a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid hopes of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal, which could ease sanctions and increase global supply. Strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows added momentum, while cooling domestic inflation raised expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

The S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,200.18 points or 1.48% to 82,530.74. The Nifty 50 index surged 395.20 points or 1.60% to 25,062.10. In the past two trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty rallied 1.70% and 1.97%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News