Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 1.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 608.16 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 1.87% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 608.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 576.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.93% to Rs 265.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 2515.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2339.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

608.16576.692515.642339.2315.5615.8612.4313.02106.19103.38336.08333.6590.0387.92275.81274.4975.1573.77265.96239.76

