Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.12% to Rs 7344.22 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 27.44% to Rs 1798.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1411.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.12% to Rs 7344.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6324.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7344.226324.6868.0364.132007.721462.702007.721462.701798.991411.60

