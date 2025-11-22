Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Quality Power Electrical Equipments said it has secured an order worth Rs 26 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV oil-cooled current transformers (CTs).

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.