Tarangini Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Tarangini Investments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %25.000 -PBDT0.01-0.03 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0.01-0.03 LP

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

