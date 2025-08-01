Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kirloskar Brothers appoints director

Board of Kirloskar Brothers appoints director

Aug 01 2025
At meeting held on 01 August 2025

The Board of Kirloskar Brothers at its meeting held on 01 August 2025 has approved the appointment of Harsh Vardhan Shringla (DIN: 11203013) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 02 August 2025.

Aug 01 2025

