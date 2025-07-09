Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure allots 1.08 cr bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 09 July 2025

The Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure at its meeting held on 09 July 2025 has approved allotment of 1,08,61,875 equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) New Equity Share having face value of Rs.10 /- each for every existing 1 (One) equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each held, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on the record date fixed for this purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News