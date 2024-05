At meeting held on 08 May 2024

The Board of Directors of Mercury EV-Tech at its held on 08 May 2024 approved the acquisition of 65% stake in Traclaxx Tractors, equivalent to 5,23,900 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 10 each, total consideration being Rs.52,39,000. Henceforth, Traclaxx Tractors will be considered as subsidiary company of Mercury EV-Tech.

