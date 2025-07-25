Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jul 25 2025
Omax Autos Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2025.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd spiked 16.07% to Rs 1180 at 25-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11831 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd soared 15.67% to Rs 127.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23015 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd surged 13.95% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31679 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd rose 13.81% to Rs 31.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd exploded 13.78% to Rs 263.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4587 shares in the past one month.

Jul 25 2025

