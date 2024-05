The Board of Optiemus Infracom at its meeting held on 14 May 2024 has approved the acquisition of 2,90,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an offer price of Rs 10 each amounting to a consideration of Rs 29.05 crore by way of subscribing to the right issue of Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, joint venture cum subsidiary of the company.

