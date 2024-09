At meeting held on 18 September 2024

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services at its meeting held on 18 September 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5,000 crore in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

