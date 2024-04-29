Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shoppers Stop approves appointment of directors

Board of Shoppers Stop approves appointment of directors

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 April 2024

The Board of Shoppers Stop at its meeting held on 29 April 2024 has approved the appointment of Ashish Hemrajani (DIN 00207826) as an Additional Director (as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company).

The Board also approved appointment of Purvi Sheth (DIN 06449636) Additional Director (as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company).

The Board approved appointment of Nirvik Singh (DIN: 01570572) as an Additional Director (as a Non-Independent Director Non-Executive of the Company).

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

