Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves conversion of warrants

On 26 June 2025

The Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds on 26 June 2025 has approved the allotment of 2,07,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants and an additional 18,63,000 equity shares under the bonus issue in the proportion of 9:1 i.e., 9 (Nine) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each approved on 26 November 2024 via postal ballot and the required in-principle approval for the same has been duly received, to Promoters Category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance Rs. 762.75/- per warrant (being 75% of Rs. 1,017/- the issue price per warrant).

On allotment of the aforesaid shares, the paid-up capital of the Company will be increased from Rs. 1,46,69,88,100/- (14,66,98,810 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 1,48,76,88,100/- (14,87,68,810 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up).