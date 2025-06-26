Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sequent Scientific allots 30,000 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific allots 30,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sequent Scientific has allotted 30,000 equity shares under ESOP on 26 June 2025. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 50,06,09,990 consisting of 25,03,04,995 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs.50,06,69,990 consisting of 25,03,34,995 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

HCLTech reinforces its leadership in multi-agent AI innovation

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story