Sequent Scientific allots 30,000 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific has allotted 30,000 equity shares under ESOP on 26 June 2025. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 50,06,09,990 consisting of 25,03,04,995 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs.50,06,69,990 consisting of 25,03,34,995 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

