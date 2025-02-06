Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 17.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares

Rajesh Exports Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Redington Ltd, Abbott India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2025.

Rajesh Exports Ltd saw volume of 40.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.195.80. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 56.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.292.20. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd saw volume of 175.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.224.06. Volumes stood at 23.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Abbott India Ltd clocked volume of 84428 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16224 shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.29,095.00. Volumes stood at 48840 shares in the last session.

