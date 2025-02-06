Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 38.72 points or 1.39% at 2747.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 8.94%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.38%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.65%),ITI Ltd (down 1.92%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.9%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.75%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.53%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.29%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 5.25%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.27%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.3%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.12 or 0.12% at 50447.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 128.24 points or 0.85% at 14897.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.55 points or 0.45% at 23588.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 384.44 points or 0.49% at 77886.84.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1994 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

