MRF hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slumps 38% YoY to Rs 315 cr

MRF declined 1.35% to Rs 1,13,516.65 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 38.11% to Rs 315.46 crore despite a 13.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,000.82 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 424.18 crore during the December 2024 quarter, down 37.84% YoY.

Total expenses spiked 20.1% YoY to Rs 6,674.72 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,656.10 crore (up 22.83%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 469.27 crore (up 4.39% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 93.65 crore (up 4.06% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margin front, the tyre manufacturers operating margin contracted to 6% in Q3 FY25 as against 11.27% in Q3 FY24. Net profit margin reduced to 4.44% in Q3 FY25 from 8.17% in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25. The company has fixed 14 February 2025 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or after 25 February 2025.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

The counter hit a 52-week low of Rs 110,000 in today's intraday session.

